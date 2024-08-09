Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Price Target Increased to $112.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Palomar from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Palomar from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Palomar from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Palomar in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Palomar from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palomar presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $98.50.

PLMR stock traded down $3.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $89.91. 1,091,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,243. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 0.31. Palomar has a 52 week low of $48.08 and a 52 week high of $96.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.31.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.16. Palomar had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $123.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palomar will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.19, for a total transaction of $1,126,450.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,230,460.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.19, for a total transaction of $1,126,450.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,309 shares in the company, valued at $5,230,460.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.19, for a total transaction of $83,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,344 shares in the company, valued at $2,108,367.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,000 shares of company stock worth $4,245,216 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Palomar during the first quarter valued at about $20,904,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Palomar in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,726,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Palomar by 1,634.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,419,000 after acquiring an additional 167,435 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,946,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Palomar by 214.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 165,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,445,000 after purchasing an additional 112,996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

