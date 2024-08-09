Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target Cut to $47.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at UBS Group from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PZZA. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Papa Johns International in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Papa Johns International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Papa Johns International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Papa Johns International from $77.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Papa Johns International in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Papa Johns International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.91.

PZZA traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,753. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.16. Papa Johns International has a twelve month low of $39.90 and a twelve month high of $83.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.23.

Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $507.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.13 million. Papa Johns International had a net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 19.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Papa Johns International will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Papa Johns International news, CEO Ravi Thanawala purchased 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.41 per share, for a total transaction of $99,579.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,797.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PZZA. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Papa Johns International by 396.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Papa Johns International during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Papa Johns International by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Papa Johns International in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Papa Johns International by 140.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John’s trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

