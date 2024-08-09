Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Given New $640.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $600.00 to $640.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.86% from the company’s current price.

PH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $650.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $610.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $605.50.

PH traded down $0.99 on Friday, hitting $567.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,147. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $525.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $530.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Parker-Hannifin has a 12 month low of $362.49 and a 12 month high of $576.54. The firm has a market cap of $72.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.44.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 24.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,566,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,872,694,000 after acquiring an additional 105,475 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $665,188,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,111,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $617,878,000 after purchasing an additional 43,535 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 23.0% in the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 758,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,594,000 after purchasing an additional 141,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 694,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,173,000 after buying an additional 25,060 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

