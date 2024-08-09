Parkside Investments LLC Sells 4,226 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Parkside Investments LLC decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,489 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,226 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.4% of Parkside Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 11.1% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% during the first quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% during the first quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.9% during the first quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% during the first quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $3.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $163.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,706,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,654,906. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $121.46 and a one year high of $193.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,888.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total transaction of $4,201,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,227,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,941,874.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,888.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,808 shares of company stock worth $25,586,650 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 28th. Wolfe Research raised Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GOOG

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.