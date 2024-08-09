Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) Plans $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

PSI traded down C$0.17 on Friday, reaching C$14.48. The stock had a trading volume of 21,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,349. Pason Systems has a fifty-two week low of C$12.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$17.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.70.

PSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Pason Systems from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities reduced their price target on Pason Systems from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pason Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$18.67.

In other Pason Systems news, Senior Officer Bryce Mclean sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.00, for a total transaction of C$76,500.00. In related news, Senior Officer Jonathan Faber sold 12,500 shares of Pason Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.21, for a total transaction of C$215,143.75. Also, Senior Officer Bryce Mclean sold 4,250 shares of Pason Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.00, for a total value of C$76,500.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,520,239. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pason Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides Electronic Drilling Recorder, which provides real-time drilling data to rig site personnel; DataHub with Pason Live, which is used as the central repository for data and reports captured at the rigs for real-time; and DataLink that provides automated in-house databases, third-party analytics platforms, remote geosteering, and other remote services.

