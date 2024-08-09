Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.21, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 21.61%. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of PBA traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 909,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,407. The stock has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of $28.15 and a 1-year high of $39.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on PBA. Scotiabank cut Pembina Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Further Reading

