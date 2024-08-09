PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Macquarie

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Macquarie in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $26.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 42.54% from the stock’s current price.

PENN has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James lowered PENN Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $17.50 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on PENN Entertainment from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

PENN Entertainment stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,791,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,984,585. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.11. PENN Entertainment has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.34.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 17.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. PENN Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PENN Entertainment will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PENN Entertainment news, Director David A. Handler purchased 40,000 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.94 per share, for a total transaction of $597,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 283,450 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,743. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flight Deck Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $3,511,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its position in PENN Entertainment by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 892,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,220,000 after buying an additional 518,995 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 213,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after acquiring an additional 103,937 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,729,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,273,000 after acquiring an additional 97,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

