PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. PENN Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 17.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS.

PENN Entertainment Stock Down 2.6 %

PENN traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.24. The company had a trading volume of 7,791,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,984,585. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. PENN Entertainment has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $27.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PENN. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.83.

Insider Transactions at PENN Entertainment

In other PENN Entertainment news, Director David A. Handler bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.94 per share, with a total value of $597,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 283,450 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,743. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PENN Entertainment

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

