PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

NASDAQ PFLT traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $10.83. 456,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,346. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.66 million, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $12.63.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $44.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.24 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 55.99%. Analysts forecast that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PennantPark Floating Rate Capital news, CFO Richard T. Allorto, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $113,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 14,370 shares of company stock valued at $162,895 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFLT. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 1,151.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 698,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 642,706 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,467,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,936,000 after buying an additional 312,413 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $3,741,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 1,110.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 287,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 263,958 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,446,552 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,222,000 after purchasing an additional 200,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

