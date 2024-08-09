Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at Susquehanna

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on PR. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.14.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on PR

Permian Resources Price Performance

Shares of PR stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,609,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,303,604. Permian Resources has a 1-year low of $12.10 and a 1-year high of $18.28. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.86.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Permian Resources had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Permian Resources will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.82%.

Insider Activity at Permian Resources

In related news, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $1,067,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,605,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Permian Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Permian Resources in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Permian Resources by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Permian Resources in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Permian Resources during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Permian Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.