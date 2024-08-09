Perpetua Resources (TSE:PPTA) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Perpetua Resources Corp. (TSE:PPTA – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$7.61 and last traded at C$7.63. Approximately 17,108 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 22,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.89.

Perpetua Resources Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$8.53 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.90. The firm has a market cap of C$511.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00, a PEG ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.10.

About Perpetua Resources

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite Gold project, which includes 1,672 unpatented lode claims, mill sites, and patented land holdings covering an area of approximately 11,548 hectares located in Valley County, Idaho.

