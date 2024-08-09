Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Perrigo from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Perrigo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PRGO opened at $27.91 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -398.71 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Perrigo has a 12 month low of $24.82 and a 12 month high of $39.69.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Perrigo will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.276 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,571.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perrigo

In other Perrigo news, EVP Svend Andersen bought 1,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $27,900.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,698.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Perrigo

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,994,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,517,000 after buying an additional 91,322 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,501,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,916,000 after acquiring an additional 30,150 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 10.1% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,449,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,035,000 after acquiring an additional 317,552 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 20.5% during the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,780,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,490,000 after purchasing an additional 472,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,643,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,080,000 after purchasing an additional 340,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

