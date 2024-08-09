PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Downgraded by Truist Financial to Hold

Truist Financial downgraded shares of PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $31.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $30.00.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PETQ. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of PetIQ in a report on Friday, May 10th. William Blair lowered PetIQ from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PetIQ has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.25.

PETQ stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.45. 1,306,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.95 million, a PE ratio of 138.41 and a beta of 1.71. PetIQ has a 52 week low of $15.09 and a 52 week high of $30.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.42.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.17. PetIQ had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $308.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.16 million. As a group, analysts expect that PetIQ will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PetIQ news, Director Scott Huff sold 12,117 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $268,876.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in PetIQ by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PetIQ in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PetIQ during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PetIQ by 50.2% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which sells flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as third-party branded products for dogs and cats.

