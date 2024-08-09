Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,873 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 35,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 30,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 30,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.56. The company had a trading volume of 3,323,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,679,898. The company has a market cap of $161.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -479.25, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.80 and its 200 day moving average is $27.87. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $37.19.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.31% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,800.00%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Daiwa America raised shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.54.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

