PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Price Target Increased to C$12.25 by Analysts at ATB Capital

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX – Free Report) had its target price lifted by ATB Capital from C$11.75 to C$12.25 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

PHX Energy Services Stock Performance

PHX traded up C$0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$9.93. 50,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,219. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.04. PHX Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$7.00 and a 1-year high of C$10.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$471.58 million, a P/E ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 2.37.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$166.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$161.25 million. PHX Energy Services had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 45.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PHX Energy Services will post 1.1799729 earnings per share for the current year.

PHX Energy Services Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.06%. PHX Energy Services’s payout ratio is 41.88%.

In related news, insider PHX Energy Services Corp acquired 317,600 shares of PHX Energy Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.74 per share, with a total value of C$2,775,824.00. In other news, Director Karen David-Green bought 3,950 shares of PHX Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,756.31. Also, insider PHX Energy Services Corp bought 317,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,775,824.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 325,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,843,153 over the last quarter. 11.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PHX Energy Services Company Profile

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling services, rents performance drilling motors, and sells motor equipment and parts to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, the United States, Albania, the Middle East regions, and internationally. It offers Atlas motors; Velocity Real-Time Systems that provide downhole guidance systems; Echo system; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; performance drilling motors; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, a MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

