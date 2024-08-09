Pick n Pay Stores (OTCMKTS:PKPYY) Trading Down 3.1%

Pick n Pay Stores Limited (OTCMKTS:PKPYY – Get Free Report) dropped 3.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.20 and last traded at $6.20. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 169% from the average daily volume of 186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.

Pick n Pay Stores Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.63.

Pick n Pay Stores Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.9855 per share. This is an increase from Pick n Pay Stores’s previous dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Pick n Pay Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.92%.

Pick n Pay Stores Company Profile

Pick n Pay Stores Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food, grocery, clothing, liquor, and general merchandise products in South Africa and Rest of Africa. It owns and franchises hypermarkets, supermarkets, clothing stores, liquor stores, superstores, build stores, punch stores, and express stores under the Pick n Pay and Boxer brands.

