Pinetree Capital (TSE:PNP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $7.10

Pinetree Capital Ltd. (TSE:PNP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$7.10 and last traded at C$7.10, with a volume of 18005 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.60.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$6.27 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$66.67 million, a PE ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 5.97.

Pinetree Capital Ltd. is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in early, later stage venture, middle market, mature, later stage, turnaround and growth capital investments in micro and small cap companies. The firm prefers to invest in enterprise software, financial and healthcare industries.

