Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO) Major Shareholder Buys $62,036.00 in Stock

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $62,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,768,568 shares in the company, valued at $21,099,016.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 21,537 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.12 per share, with a total value of $261,028.44.

On Thursday, July 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 24,862 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.79 per share, for a total transaction of $293,122.98.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 3,791 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.33 per share, with a total value of $42,952.03.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 6,399 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.46 per share, with a total value of $73,332.54.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $12.06 on Friday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.18 and a 1 year high of $12.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.72.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIO. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 10,906 shares during the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at $117,000. Prudent Investors Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at $117,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $504,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 10,650 shares during the last quarter.

