Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) General Counsel Sells $459,289.97 in Stock

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 1,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.73, for a total transaction of $459,289.97. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,637.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock traded up $3.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $258.79. The company had a trading volume of 164,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,878. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 44.01 and a beta of 1.41. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1-year low of $130.89 and a 1-year high of $280.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.88.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.90 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is currently 44.22%.

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIPR. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 172,500.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 6,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,950,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,051,000 after buying an additional 15,075 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

