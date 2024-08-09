Piper Sandler Downgrades Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) to Hold

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:SUPN traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.10. 503,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,655. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $21.99 and a 12-month high of $35.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.34 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.38.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 0.57% and a net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $168.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $15,685,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 369.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 501,658 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,419,000 after purchasing an additional 394,728 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,685,122 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,077,000 after purchasing an additional 351,900 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,866,887 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,690,000 after purchasing an additional 309,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $7,963,000.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

