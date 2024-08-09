Piper Sandler Raises Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Price Target to $38.00

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TRUP. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Friday. William Blair started coverage on shares of Trupanion in a report on Friday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Trupanion from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.40.

Trupanion Stock Performance

TRUP stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.39. The stock had a trading volume of 159,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,552. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.16. Trupanion has a fifty-two week low of $19.14 and a fifty-two week high of $38.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -54.44 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $314.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. Trupanion’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Trupanion will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Steve Weinrauch sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total transaction of $29,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,640,547.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Melissa Joy Hewitt sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $36,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,394.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steve Weinrauch sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total value of $29,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,640,547.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUP. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Trupanion in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Trupanion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Trupanion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $235,000.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Further Reading

