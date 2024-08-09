Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $124.00.
PLXS has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Plexus from $114.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark upped their price target on Plexus from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Plexus from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Plexus by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,515,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,374,000 after acquiring an additional 74,988 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,226,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,667,000 after purchasing an additional 44,398 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,079,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,366,000 after purchasing an additional 87,574 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 954,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,248,000 after buying an additional 8,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Plexus by 7.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 453,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,772,000 after buying an additional 31,099 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ PLXS opened at $119.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Plexus has a 1 year low of $87.21 and a 1 year high of $132.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.40 and its 200 day moving average is $102.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 0.90.
Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. Plexus had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $960.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Plexus will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.
Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.
