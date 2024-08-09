Plus Therapeutics (PSTV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 14th.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter. Plus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 805.57% and a negative net margin of 193.49%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.10) earnings per share.

Get Plus Therapeutics alerts:

Plus Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ PSTV traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,878. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.54. Plus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $3.21.

Plus Therapeutics Company Profile

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer. Its lead radiotherapeutic drug candidate is rhenium (186Re) obisbemeda, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers and other cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Plus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.