Portillo’s’ (PTLO) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens reissued their overweight rating on shares of Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock.

PTLO has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Portillo’s from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Portillo’s from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Portillo’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Portillo’s from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Portillo’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.25.

Get Portillo's alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Portillo’s

Portillo’s Price Performance

Shares of Portillo’s stock opened at $10.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.86 million, a PE ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.73. Portillo’s has a 12 month low of $8.66 and a 12 month high of $19.45.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $181.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.44 million. Portillo’s had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 5.23%. Portillo’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Portillo’s will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Portillo’s

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Portillo’s by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 1,493.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Portillo’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Portillo's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portillo's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.