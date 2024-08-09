Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:PMZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:PMZGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

PMZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

