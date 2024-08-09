Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.530-1.610 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion. Progyny also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.57 to $0.64 EPS.

Progyny Stock Performance

Shares of PGNY traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.67. 1,039,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,826. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.46. Progyny has a 52-week low of $19.60 and a 52-week high of $42.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.28.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $304.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.32 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Progyny will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PGNY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Progyny from $48.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Progyny from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Progyny from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Leerink Partnrs lowered Progyny from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progyny news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 9,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $270,900.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 362,583 shares in the company, valued at $10,877,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Progyny news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 9,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $270,900.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 362,583 shares in the company, valued at $10,877,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl Scott sold 1,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $41,506.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,682.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

