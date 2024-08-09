Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Downgraded to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $127.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $124.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PLD. Barclays upped their target price on Prologis from $123.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $117.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $132.60.

Get Prologis alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Prologis

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of PLD opened at $122.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Prologis has a twelve month low of $96.64 and a twelve month high of $137.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.28 and a 200-day moving average of $119.58.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.41). Prologis had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.8% in the second quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its position in shares of Prologis by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 1,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 4.7% during the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 21.4% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.4% in the first quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.