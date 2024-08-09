Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) Releases Earnings Results

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.37, Zacks reports.

Protara Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ TARA remained flat at $1.90 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,284. The company has a market cap of $39.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.98. Protara Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $5.24.

Get Protara Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $100,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,205. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 248,588 shares of company stock valued at $671,847. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Protara Therapeutics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Protara Therapeutics

About Protara Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer and lymphatic malformations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Protara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.