Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PUK. StockNews.com upgraded Prudential from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Prudential from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.

Prudential Trading Up 0.8 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prudential

Shares of NYSE:PUK opened at $16.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.26. Prudential has a twelve month low of $15.96 and a twelve month high of $26.94.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 19,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Prudential by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 12,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

