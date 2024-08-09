PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CEO Sells $468,250.00 in Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $468,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Rajeev K. Goel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, Rajeev K. Goel sold 25,000 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $502,000.00.

PubMatic Stock Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ PUBM opened at $19.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $978.63 million, a PE ratio of 93.34 and a beta of 1.44. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.92 and a 52 week high of $25.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PubMatic

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.07. PubMatic had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $66.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. PubMatic’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in PubMatic by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 436,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,113,000 after buying an additional 35,286 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of PubMatic by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in PubMatic by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 175,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 14,703 shares during the period. 64.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PubMatic from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

