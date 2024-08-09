PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Purchased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional raised its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 127.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,603 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cyr Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the second quarter valued at about $690,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 27.1% in the second quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 15.0% in the second quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 6,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 7.8% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 35,423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 13.7% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,542 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PulteGroup

In related news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 28,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $3,748,504.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,729,065.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE PHM traded up $1.34 on Friday, hitting $123.47. 482,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,855,720. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.51 and a 200 day moving average of $112.90. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.80 and a twelve month high of $135.62. The company has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 16.75%. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on PulteGroup from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PulteGroup from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on PulteGroup from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on PulteGroup from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on PulteGroup from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.14.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

