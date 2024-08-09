Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Lowered by Analyst

Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Select Water Solutions in a research report issued on Monday, August 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now expects that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Select Water Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.48 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Select Water Solutions’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities started coverage on Select Water Solutions in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Select Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Select Water Solutions Price Performance

Shares of WTTR opened at $10.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.69. Select Water Solutions has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $12.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.56.

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Select Water Solutions had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $365.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Select Water Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTTR. Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in Select Water Solutions by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 108,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 14,863 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Select Water Solutions by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,910,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,438,000 after purchasing an additional 890,470 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Select Water Solutions by 10.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 103,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Select Water Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Water Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,134,000. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Michael Skarke sold 13,421 shares of Select Water Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $131,257.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 380,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,725,994.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Select Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Select Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.92%.

Select Water Solutions Company Profile

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

