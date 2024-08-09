Q2 2025 Earnings Forecast for Deckers Outdoor Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Deckers Outdoor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $6.81 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $6.87. The consensus estimate for Deckers Outdoor’s current full-year earnings is $31.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s Q3 2025 earnings at $15.00 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.32 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $30.65 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $16.83 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $5.22 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $34.73 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $38.21 EPS.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.93. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The business had revenue of $825.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis.

DECK has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $1,120.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $1,089.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,200.00 to $1,225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $825.00 to $887.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,040.13.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE DECK traded down $5.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $878.90. 7,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,534. The company has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.06. Deckers Outdoor has a 12-month low of $484.02 and a 12-month high of $1,106.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $956.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $900.80.

Deckers Outdoor shares are set to split on the morning of Tuesday, September 17th. The 6-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 17th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, September 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 28 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 437.5% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 256.3% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 57 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,074.86, for a total value of $4,299,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,526,418.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,077.00, for a total transaction of $2,154,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,681,708. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas Garcia sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,074.86, for a total value of $4,299,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,526,418.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,108 shares of company stock valued at $23,919,671. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

