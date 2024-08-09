Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Aurora Cannabis Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Aurora Cannabis in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Aurora Cannabis’ current full-year earnings is ($0.50) per share.

Aurora Cannabis Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACB traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.79. 189,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,939,002. Aurora Cannabis has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aurora Cannabis ( NASDAQ:ACB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.29. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 26.97% and a negative return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $49.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.28 million.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the first quarter worth $90,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 121.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 22,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 12,481 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 1st quarter worth $166,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 2nd quarter worth $255,000. 47.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

