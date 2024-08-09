Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Reduced by Zacks Research

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chubb in a report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $5.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $5.93. The consensus estimate for Chubb’s current full-year earnings is $21.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Chubb’s Q4 2025 earnings at $5.87 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $22.98 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $6.32 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $23.97 EPS.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CB. JMP Securities raised their price target on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. William Blair cut shares of Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.79.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $269.24 on Wednesday. Chubb has a 12 month low of $198.10 and a 12 month high of $277.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $109.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.05.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total value of $2,181,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,199,649.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total value of $2,181,692.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at $12,199,649.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total value of $403,365.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,085.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,845 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,515. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chubb

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 1.9% in the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in Chubb by 1.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

