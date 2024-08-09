Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for IAMGOLD Co. Issued By Cormark (TSE:IMG)

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) – Equities researchers at Cormark upped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for IAMGOLD in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The mining company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$456.89 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 12.48%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on IMG. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$3.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IAMGOLD currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$5.09.

IMG stock opened at C$5.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.77, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 1.19. IAMGOLD has a 1-year low of C$2.71 and a 1-year high of C$6.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.33 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.74.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

