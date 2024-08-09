Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Cadre Holdings, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:CDRE)

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Cadre in a report released on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Cadre’s current full-year earnings is $1.07 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cadre’s FY2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CDRE opened at $34.19 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.36. Cadre has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $39.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.29.

Cadre ( NYSE:CDRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). Cadre had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $137.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Cadre’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. Cadre’s payout ratio is currently 34.65%.

In other Cadre news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 8,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $275,759.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 547,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,567,649.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 49.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadre in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,109,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Cadre by 32.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 460,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,671,000 after buying an additional 113,722 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cadre during the fourth quarter worth about $980,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Cadre by 234.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 16,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cadre by 21.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,180,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,724,000 after buying an additional 206,564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

