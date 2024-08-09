Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Cut by Wedbush (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) – Wedbush dropped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of AMC Entertainment in a report released on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush analyst A. Reese now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for AMC Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s FY2024 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Monday. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on AMC Entertainment from $3.10 to $3.20 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $5.37.

NYSE AMC opened at $5.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.84. AMC Entertainment has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $52.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.01 and a 200-day moving average of $4.36.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.43). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $379,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 35.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 73,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 19,284 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 10.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 17.0% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 45,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 150.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 437,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 262,701 shares during the period. 28.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

