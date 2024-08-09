Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Reduced by Analyst

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Global Ship Lease in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the shipping company will earn $2.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.27. The consensus estimate for Global Ship Lease’s current full-year earnings is $9.52 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Global Ship Lease’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.67 EPS.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.07 million. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 46.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Global Ship Lease in a report on Monday. Finally, Clarkson Capital upgraded Global Ship Lease from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE GSL opened at $27.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $957.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.84. Global Ship Lease has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $30.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Global Ship Lease by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Global Ship Lease by 2,642.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,126 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC grew its position in Global Ship Lease by 355.6% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Global Ship Lease by 150.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,186 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the period. 50.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Global Ship Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.95%.

Global Ship Lease, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning and chartering of containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies worldwide. As of March 11, 2024, it owned 68 mid-sized and smaller containerships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), with an aggregate capacity of 375,406 TEU.

