Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Boosted by Wedbush

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report issued on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.18. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ current full-year earnings is $8.85 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.29 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.96 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.20 EPS.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on MAA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.50 to $138.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.56.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

MAA opened at $153.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.06. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $115.56 and a 1 year high of $154.19. The stock has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Trading of Mid-America Apartment Communities

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $713,500,000. Blackstone Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 2,063,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,507,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 188.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,451,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,179,000 after purchasing an additional 949,171 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,444,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,086,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,287,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,124,000 after purchasing an additional 35,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.27%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Get Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.