Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Nokia Oyj Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:NOK)

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Nokia Oyj in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Nokia Oyj’s current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Nokia Oyj’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from $4.39 to $4.26 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nokia Oyj currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.89.

Shares of Nokia Oyj stock remained flat at $3.79 during trading on Friday. 980,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,206,583. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.82. Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $4.09.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

