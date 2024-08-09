Q4 2024 Earnings Estimate for Summit Materials, Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:SUM)

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Summit Materials in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Seth now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.52. The consensus estimate for Summit Materials’ current full-year earnings is $1.82 per share.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Summit Materials had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SUM. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Summit Materials from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Summit Materials from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Summit Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Summit Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of SUM opened at $38.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Summit Materials has a one year low of $29.98 and a one year high of $44.89. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.15.

In other news, insider Jason Kilgore sold 50,589 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $2,034,183.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,437,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Summit Materials by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 192,349 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,398,000 after purchasing an additional 93,487 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Summit Materials by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,727,475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,439,000 after buying an additional 109,985 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Summit Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $1,167,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Summit Materials by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,445,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,593,000 after acquiring an additional 28,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 1,038.9% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 121,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 111,069 shares during the period.

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

