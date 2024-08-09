Qtum (QTUM) Price Reaches $2.21 on Top Exchanges

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.21 or 0.00003649 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $232.77 million and $29.46 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,593.24 or 0.04279726 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00035670 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00006576 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00010125 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00012173 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00008383 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,267,732 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

