QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $210.63.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QCOM. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. HSBC downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $164.95 on Friday. QUALCOMM has a 12-month low of $104.33 and a 12-month high of $230.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $1,284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 229,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,912,913.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total value of $616,684.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,947.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $1,284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 229,987 shares in the company, valued at $36,912,913.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,285 shares of company stock valued at $5,871,215. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QUALCOMM

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,478,000. Seven Mile Advisory lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.2% in the second quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 2,471 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,481 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $546,000. Finally, Stolper Co grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 33,145 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

