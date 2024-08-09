Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.28-1.36 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $149.8 million to $151.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $153.71 million. Qualys also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.460-5.620 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $167.00 to $150.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Qualys in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Qualys from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $149.92.

Get Qualys alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Qualys

Qualys Price Performance

NASDAQ QLYS traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.63. 14,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,006. Qualys has a 52-week low of $121.64 and a 52-week high of $206.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.97 and its 200-day moving average is $157.11.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.20. Qualys had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 47.28%. The company had revenue of $148.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Qualys’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Qualys will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Wendy Pfeiffer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.72, for a total value of $291,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,162.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Wendy Pfeiffer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.72, for a total value of $291,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,162.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.56, for a total transaction of $83,504.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,550,144.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,715 shares of company stock valued at $4,142,951 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

(Get Free Report)

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.