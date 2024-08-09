Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) PT Lowered to $130.00 at Truist Financial

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $165.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on QLYS. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Qualys from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank began coverage on Qualys in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Qualys from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.92.

Shares of QLYS stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $127.01. 125,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,727. Qualys has a twelve month low of $121.64 and a twelve month high of $206.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 0.49.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.20. Qualys had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 47.28%. The company had revenue of $148.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Qualys’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualys news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 616 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.56, for a total transaction of $83,504.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,550,144.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.78, for a total value of $957,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,523,284.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 616 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.56, for a total value of $83,504.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,550,144.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,715 shares of company stock worth $4,142,951. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Qualys by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in Qualys by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Qualys by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 333 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC grew its position in Qualys by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

