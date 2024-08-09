Qualys’ (QLYS) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at Northland Securities

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Northland Securities in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $140.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $150.00. Northland Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 9.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on QLYS. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Qualys from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Qualys from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.92.

QLYS traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.79. 3,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,931. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 0.49. Qualys has a 52 week low of $121.64 and a 52 week high of $206.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.97 and a 200 day moving average of $157.11.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.20. Qualys had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 47.28%. The firm had revenue of $148.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Qualys’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Qualys will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.78, for a total value of $957,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,601 shares in the company, valued at $25,523,284.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,330 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total transaction of $193,169.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,658,627.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.78, for a total transaction of $957,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,523,284.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,715 shares of company stock worth $4,142,951. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualys during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Qualys by 1,666.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 545.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 294.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

