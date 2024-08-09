Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Price Target Raised to $280.00

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by TD Cowen from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PWR. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $319.00 price objective (up from $305.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Quanta Services from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $264.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $255.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $286.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $287.09.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Quanta Services

Quanta Services Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PWR traded down $3.18 on Thursday, hitting $259.62. 801,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,833. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $262.09 and its 200 day moving average is $250.31. The company has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a PE ratio of 50.31 and a beta of 1.03. Quanta Services has a 1-year low of $153.74 and a 1-year high of $286.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 876 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 1,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 12,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

(Get Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.