Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.05, reports. Quantum-Si had a negative return on equity of 31.50% and a negative net margin of 7,145.76%. The company had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.66 million. Quantum-Si updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Quantum-Si Trading Up 3.4 %

QSI stock opened at $0.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.53. Quantum-Si has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $2.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quantum-Si

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quantum-Si in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quantum-Si by 146.8% in the 4th quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 294,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 175,100 shares during the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Quantum-Si during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Quantum-Si during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Quantum-Si in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Quantum-Si Company Profile

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, engages in the development of single-molecule detection platform to enable Next Generation Protein Sequencing (NGPS). The company's platform is comprised of the Platinum NGPS instrument; the Platinum Analysis Software service; and reagent kits and semiconductor chips for use with its instruments.

