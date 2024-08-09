Quebecor (TSE:QBR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Quebecor (TSE:QBR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.325 per share on Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.
Quebecor Stock Performance
Quebecor (TSE:QBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.36 billion.
