Quebecor (TSE:QBR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Quebecor (TSE:QBR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.325 per share on Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.

Quebecor Stock Performance

Quebecor (TSE:QBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.36 billion.

About Quebecor

Quebecor Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, wireline and mobile telephony, business solutions, and over-the-top video services; and Helix, a technology platform that provides entertainment and home management with features, including voice remote, ultra-intelligent Wi-Fi, and support for home automation.

